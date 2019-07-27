SUV Cadillac XT5 got a supercharged two liter in the US
In the U.S., Cadillac XT5 crossover is still in the range had only one engine (3.6 V6), but even during the restyling version for China, it became known that the range in America will be expanded to include new turbochetverki 2.0 LSY. And so it was. The company introduced the updated “American” XT5, and he models in the Luxury and Premium Luxury base was forced two-liter engine, an outstanding 240 HP and 350 N•m. It is combined with a nine-storyed “automatic”.
On the title picture in the collage in the top row — XT5 Sport in the lower XT5 Premium Luxury. Besides the wheels they are grid (the dark grid vs. set of chrome teeth 102) and lights (“Sports” they have clear glass and milky-black-and-red filling is completely red).
Engine 2.0 LSY used on a number of other Cadillacs (e.g. the XT4 crossover), the first with a set of technologies, United under the common name tri-power. It is an active “thermal management” (special valves for the flow distribution of the coolant designed to achieve optimal temperatures in different parts of the motor), disabling half of the cylinders and the system changes the height of the valve lift. With this motor “x-five-fifth” on a new brake system with an electric pump, controlled electronically, instead of the usual vacuum booster.
Restyling brought the crossover adjusted tidy with two versions of information of high resolution screens, the latest generation of the c interface CUE eight-inch touch-screen interfaces of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, NFC, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi, redesigned compartments for trifle and Cup holders, and a new rotary controller multimedia on the tunnel.
The second available “x-five-fifth” motor V6 3.6 LGX (314 HP, 367 N•m) also received devyatietazhnyj “automatic” instead of the previous eight. Aspirated is the standard in picking Sport and optional on Premium Luxury. Here we add that the “Sport” by default, put rims on 20 inches, and in the Luxury and Premium Luxury standard — 18. And even in “Sport” — sharper steering (15:1 vs 16:1) and adaptive suspension Continuous Damping Control “in the database”.
In addition, expanded range of color options interior and improved sound insulation. In all versions of the standard became heated front seats and led headlamps IntelliBeam. Electronic joystick “machine”, although similar to the previous switches on a different scheme than the previous one.
Other new models worth noting is the new generation of wireless charging of smartphones (15 W), an audit of USB ports (including Supplement powerful USB-C for quick charging of gadgets), higher resolution pictures with the rear view camera and ambient review, improved Parking assistant with automatic braking, the system alerts pedestrians to the rear and optional night vision. Models in the Luxury and Premium Luxury modified front suspension for better insulation of the body from the road.
At the fifth door there was the new label, recently introduced by Cadillac. Is the torque of motor in N•m, rounded to the nearest 50. In this case, 400 — rounded 367. The choice of Newton-meters instead of lb-ft is intended to emphasize the desire of the brand to globalization.
In the United States updated Cadillac XT5 will be available before the end of this summer.