SUV-convertible Mitsubishi showed up to debut
At the motor show in Tokyo premiere of the pilot SUV Mitsubishi Mi-Tech.
The official image of the SUV Mitsubishi Mi-Tech appeared online ahead of the official debut of the concept car. Special feature is the design, which has no roof and doors. Public presentation of the model will take place in two days — on 24 October at the International motor show in Tokyo.
Earlier it was reported that the concept will get a hybrid powerplant, which included four electric motor. In addition, instead of the classic petrol engine generator for recharging batteries was a gas turbine engine. Cooling of the power plant is carried out through four large circular fans.
Also Mitsubishi Mi-Tech will be equipped with automatic control system, with an unusual interface, which analyzes the information received from cameras and sensors, and helps to avoid dangerous situations while driving.