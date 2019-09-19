SUV Ford Bronco will get a wide variety of accessories
Company Yakima is known for the fact that for a long time develops and manufactures accessories for a compact pickup, the Ford Ranger and mid-size crossover Ford Explorer.
Now, however, there is evidence that these same guys have already started to engage in the creation of accessories for the new generation of offroad legends of the last century – we are talking about the Ford Bronco. The car will go on sale most likely not earlier than 2021.
How the third party can begin to develop a variety of accessories for the model, which has not yet been officially submitted? The fact that Yakima has a business relationship with Ford – as was said above, the specialists of tuning Studio developed accessories for pick-up Ranger.
Thus, when the revived Bronco SUV will be in dealerships American brand, customers will immediately get access to a large variety of options, such as bike racks, a tent.
While this information is not officially confirmed.
Given the fact that the Ford Bronco will be a direct competitor to another American SUV Jeep Wrangler, which is known also by the huge selection of accessories, Ford need to care about the presence of a variety of additional options for its model to meet the needs of customers.
It is unclear whether the development company Yakima proposed for the so-called baby Bronco – reduced version of the SUV. This car, which is rumored to get the designation Bronco Sport based on the new compact crossover Escape (Kuga).
It is reported that the debut of the “baby” will be held early next year.