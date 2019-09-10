SUV Ford Puma Titanium X boasted a rare vehicle
Version features: 18-inch desyatiletiya rims painted Pearl Grey, chrome plated grille with hexagonal honeycomb, on protivotumanok and doors, glossy black accents on the body.
Subcompact crossover Ford Puma Titanium X received from the creators of the maximum filling “in the database”, as well as a number of specific elements. This version of the Cougars for the first time in the history of the Ford appeared removable washable covers on the seats. Kids and Pets happen to be making a mess in the car. Easy to remove covers help zipper. Drivers will be able to detach them and send in the washing machine.
The rear of the car is decorated with a diffuser and a protective plate in gray “metallic”.
Puma Titanium X also claimed as the first model in its class that can boast of lumbar massage. System built into the front seats and consists of three pneumatic sections, which can not only massage, but also allow separately adjusting apparatus in the lower, middle and upper parts of the back.
In the cabin of the Titanium appeared wireless charging, audio system B&O power 575 watts with ten speakers, inserts on the front panel under the wood and fabric on the doors and steering wheel faux leather with contrast stitching.
The titanium presented first in the segment electric tailgate with contactless opening of the illuminator area of the entrance in the exterior mirrors, the lane departure the lane with the detection of the edges of the road, the prevention of frontal collisions with a pedestrian detection system Local Hazard Information, which warns of the dangers ahead due to the connection through the modem Connect FordPass, even if they are not visible around the corner.
Available adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go function, character recognition and an assistant to hold the exact center of the strip. In standard equipment also includes two USB port, SYNC multimediasystem 3, dual-zone climate control. Not bad for an SUV with a total length of 4186 mm.
Meanwhile, the ongoing trials “charged” versions of the Ford Puma ST. Under the hood of this pyatidverny we are waiting for turbotron 1.5 EcoBoost (200 PS, 290 N•m) as the Fiesta ST. The machine reshaped bumpers, original wheels and exhaust pipes.
Under the hood is a tiny crossover works forced a three-cylinder unit 1.0 EcoBoost in two versions (for 125 and 155 HP) with a reasonable 48-volt hybrid additive BISG a capacity of 11.5 kW (15,6 HP) and torque to 50 N•m. Premiere SUV Ford Puma Titanium X for wide public will be held next week in the framework of autoshow in Frankfurt.