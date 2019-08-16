SUV Honda CR-V turned out overall and has acquired a new appearance

Паркетник Honda CR-V получился габаритнее и приобрел новую внешность

Soon manufacturer, Honda is going to offer for Chinese market clone model CR-V current generation. In this case, before other States this car, most likely, will not make it.

About the intentions of the group from Japan to produce a copy of the CR-V became known only a couple of months ago. A few days on the official portal of the Chinese Ministry of industry was made public image the next of kin in the form of a SUV, lost camo film. The name of the car is already named. Novelty is named Breeze. Its Assembly will be organized on a joint production site manufacturers and GAC Honda.

It is important to say that the profile of the new a hundred percent comparable to the donor model CR-V. the Difference in appearance can be determined by the design of the head and rear parts of the body. So, Breeze gave a different hood, designer grille, a redesigned tailgate and bumpers and headlights.

It turned out that the copy surpasses the CR-V in size. At length the car came 4 634 mm, adding 49 mm, a width of 1 855, height reached 1 679 mm, and between the axles there are 2 661 mm (+1 mm). Analysts say foreign hi. – Jim Autohome, the new crossover can add a third row of seats in the cabin. Donor same model in the auto market of China is offered exclusively in the five-seat variations.

To pick Breeze used turbocharged-liter petrol unit, squeezing out 193 horsepower. The CR-V similar the engine is working in tandem with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. And yet the CR-V is offered with a hybrid power plant i-MMD, which includes a two-liter unit and electric motor total thrust force in 215 “horses”. It is possible that after some time Breeze and will receive the hybrid version.

