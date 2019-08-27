SUV Toyota Tj Cruiser will soon turn into a production model
When Tj Cruiser appeared at the Tokyo motor show in 2017, it had a length of 4300 m, width — 1775 mm, height — 1620 mm, and the wheelbase was equal to 2750 mm.
Concept Toyota Tj Cruiser 2017 will turn into a serial coupe already at the upcoming Tokyo motor show (for the press it will open its doors October 23). In the autumn the Prime Minister pointed out to the Japanese magazine Best Car, citing a source close to the dealers. Journalists said most likely, in the sale of this model will appear first in the US (in 2020), and only later — in Japan (late 2020 or 2021-y). And the North American and Japanese versions can be specificities in the range of power units and equipment.
The basic idea Tj — transformability and versatility. No wonder then you can fold all seats except the driver’s, and flush with the floor, and the profile generally resembles a minivan. In a series machine, probably will be available in five – and seven-seat versions.
Model name Tj Cruiser creates the false impression that we have before us the successor of the retired FJ Cruiser SUV. But this is not entirely accurate. Still, the FJ was fairly large (about 4.67 m) frame model. But they have similarities: a deliberately rough style, cubic shape, the ability to leave the pavement and drive for a younger audience. (When developing the FJ it was called the Rugged Youth Utility.) In this sense, Tj can be named as successor, although it is a car with a monocoque body and uses a modern modular architecture, TNGA.
In the series, the Japanese predict that “T. J.” 122-HP hybrid setup based on engine 1.8, identical to the Prius, Corolla hybrid SUV and C-HR (4,36 m). There’s a chance with this unit Tj Cruiser will get electric all-wheel drive (separate motor on the rear axle). Plus expected normal 2.0 engine with front-wheel-drive choice. Rear doors may well change from sliding to hinged. By the way, is still open question which one is the new SUV we will see on the conveyor plant MTMUS in Alabama. Yet surfaced a candidate in the form of FT-4X (4.25 m), but the Tj version for North America we would eliminate not began.