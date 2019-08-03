Suzuki is preparing to introduce a charged Katana
Japanese sources hinted that Suzuki wants to market top streetfighters, such as the Ducati Streetfighter or the Aprilia V4 Tuono V4 1100.
To compete with such rivals the level of components the bike should be higher.
It is expected that the displacement four-cylinder power unit will increase to 1 135 cm3, and will be equipped with more high-quality chassis components. Accordingly, the appearance must also change.
Katana 1135R frame may be the same as the new generation model, but the geometry will be changed in accordance with a more sporty style.
The wheel on the fork sits a little lower, and the standard straight handle will replace clipon.
In addition, the source claims that the components of the plug and pendants can be borrowed from the current liter bike Suzuki Gixxer.