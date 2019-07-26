Suzuki showed the most extreme modification of the Jimny

On the car exhibition in Indonesia, the Japanese showed a unique conceptual model Suzuki Jimny Tough.

The extreme version of the SUV designed for operation in difficult areas and boasts a brutal design.

To improve the performance of the car on the road was a special way superior suspension and ground clearance increased to an impressive 36 inches.

Under the hood remains the usual 1.5-liter engine, which develops power of 105 horsepower. The engine works in conjunction with a 5-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive system.

The greatest changes affected the appearance of the SUV.

The concept Jimny Tough has a new power bumpers, a winch with electric drive, skid plate underbody, additional lighting equipment and special body paint that endures scratches.

Special highlight the new added luxury alloy wheels with off-road automotive tires Savero Komodo Extreme from GT Radial.

