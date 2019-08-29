Suzuki V-Storm 650XT with travel accessories
Suzuki V-Storm 650XT Touring 2019, namely the so-called presents motorcycle, characterized by the presence of travel accessories, among which stands out the Central stand of the arc and the side cases.
It is expected that sales will open only in the U.S., the cost of the instance is 9,999 dollars.
The model is equipped with a 645-CC liquid-cooled engine and six-speed gearbox. The angle of the twin cylinder engine is 90°.
Also available unregulated 43-millimeter fork, monoshock with adjustable preload, dual-piston front and single-piston rear calipers, tires Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 and standard ABS. The wheelbase of 1,560 mm, ground clearance — 170 mm seat height — 835 mm.
The mass of the bike is 233 kg.