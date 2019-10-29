Suzuki Vitara Brezza enjoys the rush, ahead of the Venue and Seltos
Specialists automobile concern Suzuki summed up the statistics of sales of model cars past September, and the results of the championship has the SUV Vitara Brezza.
Monitoring of sales showed that in September 11 000 were bought crossover SUV segment. Today sales went on the decline and held the position, although experts note that the market appeared worthy competitors are Hyundai and Kia the Venue Seltos.
Will talk about the crossover, the parameters of the dimensions are 3 meters length 995 mm, width 179 cm, height 164 cm, wheel base 2 meter 500 mm. Under the hood there is two types of diesel engines volume of 1.3 and 1.5 liters and power outputs of 90 and 95 horsepower. The motors are operated at the buyer’s choice of a robotic five-speed manual or AMT transmission. For buyers only available front-wheel-drive crossovers, four-wheel drive is not available.
The basic specification is represented by the following parts: air conditioning with advanced ABS system, the driver installed airbag, alloy wheels measuring 16 inches, power window, audio system with 4 speakers. The top version is equipped with a set of devices with full functionality for the modern world.
Rich equipment of the car includes the opportunity for customers to choose a two-tone color of the body. Also included in vehicle options cruise control, engine start button, multi-media SmartPlay with widescreen touch display, camera rearview, rain sensors, automatic control headlights.