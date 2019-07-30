Svetlana Loboda advertised the concert till Lindemann sitting on the toilet
Svetlana Loboda has published in his Instagram a photo from the bathroom. Sitting on the toilet domestic performer of the advertised concert of German colleagues till Lindemann.
Loboda and the leader of Rammstein close and often exchange pleasantries in the Network. Rumor has it that Lindemann is the father daughter Russian stars, but a couple of information about the novel not comment. However, to hide from the eyes of the fans is not going to constantly stirring interest.
On the new photo Svetlana Loboda sitting on the toilet and at her feet the album till Lindemann. Comment on the star did not, but fans immediately began an active discussion of the publication. Some don’t realize the “promise” and wondered why show such images. Other fans are once again praised the beautiful bare feet of the stars.