Svetlana Loboda again accused that she posted someone else’s photo
It seems that Svetlana Loboda will long remember her recent scandal with someone else’s picture. The followers decided that singer again do not end up being honest with them.
A couple of weeks ago the 36-year-old Svetlana Loboda became the participant of loud Internet scandal when it was posted in his blog someone else’s photo.
Recently, Loboda complained in his microblog that she was dancing during a recent concert that earned huge bruises on my knees.
Despite the injuries, the star was brilliantly worked a few concerts and then went to a well-deserved vacation in Antalya — to be photographed in a bathing suit.
Haters immediately assume that the artist has again decided to play with the feelings of the fans using someone else’s photo. “Again, stealing my pictures?” — sarcastically commented on the publication of one of the users of the Network.
However, if you look at frames with the singer, you will notice a small swelling on her legs. Besides, Svetlana if specially selects for shooting such poses to flaunt her knees. And Loboda wrote a post about the cure for bruises — apparently, the treatment has given excellent results.