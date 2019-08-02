Svetlana Loboda bikini shows a seductive shape

The actress showed long legs and have received many rave reviews online.

Светлана Лобода в бикини демонстрирует соблазнительные формы

The singer Svetlana Loboda, which not long ago was shown exercises to maintain the figure, demonstrated this same figure in all its glory. The artist has exhibited in several beach Instagram photos — they Lo posing in a two-piece blue-yellow pattern. Images taken from such an angle that the already long legs of the singer seem even higher. Rest all day and work all night, signed Svetlana.

