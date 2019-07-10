Svetlana Loboda boasted inflated pressure
Svetlana Loboda, who recently touched by a network of travel with a daughter, demonstrated amazing trim figure with chic press. Slender body stars you can see in the video that the singer posted on his page in Instagram. In this video the singer wanted to wish fans a good day, what I wrote under the video.
“Great day”, — wrote the artist.
The singer appeared in the video wearing a white jacket and a black leather bra and bright accessories. On the massive star black earrings in the same style pendant. She sends her fans a kiss.
The video provoked a strong reaction from fans, they wrote the star compliments, and praised her to the press.
- And you, Queen!
- And you, light Svetlana!
- Fiery lady!
- That feeling when the summer Light on the sport, and you’re not, its overwhelming press proof.
- Wow cubes!
- Disturbingly delicious!
- What the press!