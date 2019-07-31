Svetlana Loboda boasted long legs in a dress from BALMAIN
Svetlana Loboda continues to win fans with the length of your legs. Scandalous Ukrainian singer showed fans a bright new photos from a concert.
So, Loboda visited the anniversary concert of Russian composer Igor Krutoy, who on July 29 aged 65 years or older. The broadcast led the TV channel “MUZ-TV”, with a red carpet which published one photo Loboda.
However, before the svetalana made some juicy shots from the dressing room. By the way, in the company of one of the dancers your team.
Photo Loboda posing sitting on a chair. The singer’s couture gown from the French fashion house BALMAIN. Gray mini dress is fully embellished with sequins. Another highlight of the outfit – an unusual voluminous sleeves that create the effect of a bird’s wings. Looks very impressive.
In the dressing room Loboda posing with no shoes on, stretching his long tanned legs with red pedicure.
“Oh that would be today, girl”, — mysteriously signed frames Svetlana.
Notable, of course, and another character photo – dancer Ekaterina Kuzmenko. The girl also specifically posing in a compromising position, showing appetizing forms.
Fans Loboda was delighted with the new photos and hurried to fill my pet with enthusiastic comments:
- “I don’t know who to look at))”
- “This Is Beautiful”
- “What legs are hot”
- “The most beautiful of the former viagra!”
- “Waiting for the next bomb”
- “Nokiey”
- “What smart meter legs!!! Bravo, Svetlana, gorgeous!!”
- “Space legs”
Loboda also separately published a photo of his stage image. See that it supplemented its original black shoes in glitter high heels. Of accessories – a gold pendant and a thin pair of glasses.