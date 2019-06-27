Svetlana Loboda flashed a bare chest (photo, video)

June 27, 2019

Светлана Лобода сверкнула голой грудью (фото, видео)

Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, which staged swimsuit hot dancing on the beach, stirred a network of new intriguing video. In the video, the star tried on a new outfit — black pants suit from the famous brand. At first glance — everything is very modest and simple. But the fact is that under the jacket Svetlana didn’t wear underwear and flashed his bare chest.

“You like?” she asked followers.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of LOBODA (@lobodaofficial) Jun 26, 2019 8:10 PDT

Fans showered her with compliments, noting her slim figure and perfect sports press. A mother of two children looks great.

Obviously, shopping Loboda took on vacation. She also showed some pictures on the beach. Svetlana posing against the backdrop of the mountains and the sea in light pants and a bathing suit and a white jacket.

Светлана Лобода сверкнула голой грудью (фото, видео)

“I love to relax, it turns out. And you?” she asked followers.

Светлана Лобода сверкнула голой грудью (фото, видео)

