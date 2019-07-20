Svetlana Loboda for the first time spoke about his phobias
Svetlana Loboda repeatedly argued that she was not afraid of anything. Including any scandals.
So, the singer made a sensational flashmob, put “his” picture in the Nude.
But then fans realized that Svetlana over them just kidding. First, the girl in the photo built more athletically than the singer. And secondly, the fans found this picture on the forums dedicated to the topic of yoga in the Nude.
But as it turned out, Loboda still is the only phobia that every time she is forced to overcome at concerts.
“I have only one fear — I really, terribly afraid of heights, she admitted. And every time these jumps and flights on the scene lead me to the real horror… Just for the sake of the audience I could decide on that.”
It is no secret that the artist lives in a frantic rhythm. Most of my life Loboda is the work: tours, concerts, interviews, shooting… Plus, the singer must find time to record new songs and shoot videos. In addition, she has two little girls who need attention mom. The actress is sure: with such a lifestyle she had no time to pander to our fears, they need only to fight.