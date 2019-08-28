Svetlana Loboda got from a fan of “million scarlet roses”
Svetlana Loboda boasted in Instagram microblog gorgeous bouquet, presented to her by the fan. The singer showed a photo of “million scarlet roses”.
In the frame of the artist, who took an imposing posture in the chair, imprinted next to the huge bouquet. Basket with flowers standing on a low table, on which a celebrity for the convenience of the crossed leg. In the caption to the picture Loboda quoted the words of the famous hit of Alla Pugacheva “Million scarlet roses”.
According to many followers, a magnificent bouquet to the singer gave one of her fans. Some followers face of Loboda in the photo seemed haughty, and they reproached that she is “conceited”, he imagines himself after Pugacheva about “his successor”, the new prima Donna. Loyal fans praised the beauty of the actress, writing that she was “more beautiful than all the roses in the world.”