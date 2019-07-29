Svetlana Loboda has a serious competitor
Svetlana Loboda has done everything to be the star of the closing “Heat.” She didn’t go to the track, ignored the journalists and photographers, but on the stage shone in the literal and figurative sense of the word, selecting for the performance of the original silver outfit.
As reported 7days.ru informed source, the actress was nervous, seeing the competition is a young singer Lucy Chebotina, which in short time became a real star of the Internet and the audience was filled with “Heat” with the performance, youth, beauty, and most importantly, strong and catchy vocals.
Lucy has a million followers on the social Network, and it clips in u-tube, gaining millions of views. Interestingly, one of the most popular clips Chebotina some compare… with the hit Loboda “Your eyes”. No, it’s not plagiarism, composition is absolutely not similar to each other, but the overall style and something in common in these works is still present.
Unlike Svetlana, Lucy happily posed for photographers on the red carpet, smiling and flirting. Guests of the festival agreed that on the horizon of showbiz a new star has risen.