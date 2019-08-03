Svetlana Loboda has amazed fans with long legs

The singer showed pictures from a holiday and once again impressed the fans with the length of your legs.

Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda showed how resting by the pool with a cocktail. Pictures from vacation star has published on his page in Instagram.

In the photo, the singer poses on the background of palm trees by the pool. Loboda chose to stay swimsuit in blue, green and yellow tones with floral print. The image of the singer complements her flowing hair, sunglasses and a cocktail.

On all pictures Loboda is on socks that visually lengthens even more slender legs of the singer.

Netizens have said “incredible” the length of the legs of the singer. Some wrote that because of such natural features Loboda, they have to do the own foot.

