Svetlana Loboda honored the memory of the deceased in a car accident girlfriend
Two years ago, a politician, a lawyer and former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Iryna Berezhna was tragically killed in Croatia. The incident occurred at night on the road between the towns of Maslenica and Posedarje.
Driving the car was a citizen of Bulgaria, Berezhnaya was in the car with her daughter Danielle. For unknown reasons, the man lost control and crashed into a pole. The politician and the driver died on the spot, 8-year-old Danielle was hospitalized.
Berezhnaya was friendly with many stars of show business. In particular, Irina became the godmother of the daughter of Ani Lorak Sofia (godfather girl Philip). Close friends with Irina Svetlana Loboda and her producer Natella Krapivina. By the way, on her birthday producer and singer first met.
Monday 5 July, the second anniversary of the death of Iryna Loboda remembered friend. “Dear girl… is the bird… where you soar… now there is good for you…. without us… miss you so much… praying for you… love,” wrote Svetlana on Instagram, laying out a joint photo with care. Many subscribers supported Loboda. “A very courageous and dignified girl, it is not enough for the country,” “Kingdom of heaven”, “We will never forget. The beautiful people,” they wrote in the comments.
Irina Berezhnaya was born in Lugansk. Future politician graduated from the law faculty of Kyiv national Shevchenko University and National Academy of public administration under the President of Ukraine.