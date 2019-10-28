Svetlana Loboda in a Frank manner complained of health
October 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who lives and works in Russia, has complained of severe headaches. Fans of the actress supported the star, and suggested that her poor health is due to magnetic storms, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
About the artist announced on his page in social network Instagram. In addition, she published a photo which is not very much followers.
“This is a joke or magnetic storm?”, “Get well! Everything will be fine”, “strong Magnetic storms for 3 days, All unnatural, all this fake beauty”, “Let the head of cuts, importantly, the “eye” was” — write to the network.