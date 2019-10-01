Svetlana Loboda is very afraid of aging
Svetlana Loboda admitted she is afraid to age. The singer is not going to do plastic surgery, so constantly watching their appearance.
Loboda resorts to the mesotherapy injections of vitamins for body and hair, visits the massage. The 36-year-old actress appeared a good beautician, it helps her to care for a person in a special way. This procedure of “pumping muscles” very painful, admitted the star, but effective.
The singer is afraid of aging, but does not intend to do plastic surgery. Loboda says she had no time to consult the surgeons.