Svetlana Loboda lingerie showed bed pictures
Half-naked Svetlana Loboda, dressed in a black sexy lingerie, revealed the new “hot” bed shots. The relevant post, the singer posted a microblog in Instagram.
In the first photo Loboda imprinted on the huge bed, on his knees. Celebrity covered herself with a blanket, putting on a show only a small part of his perfect body. The sight of the singer looking into the distance. The second photo is processing the first. This version was made in black and white. It more clearly you can see the face of the actress.
“Time to get up,” wrote Loboda in the comments to the post.
Followers was amazed that after sleep, the singer stood up with the finished makeup. Many liked the tender image of the stars, and some were wondering where next to it at such early hours came from a photographer. The speculation brought fans to discuss the relationship of idol with Till Lindemann.