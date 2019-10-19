Svetlana Loboda posted a wedding photo of his parents
17 Oct parents Svetlana Loboda celebrated the 38th anniversary of living together. The singer congratulated the parents, placing their wedding picture 1981. The followers of the star immediately noted the incredible similarities between Svetlana and her mother.
Svetlana Loboda often encouraged followers your photos, but the photo of her parents on Instagram appear much less frequently. On Thursday, the 36-year-old singer has dedicated to mom and dad publication. She congratulated the parents 38th wedding anniversary. Svetlana showed the frame with a ceremony made in 1981.
“38 years ago my parents became husband and wife. And today, they still to each other”, — said the artist in the caption to the picture.
On archival photos Natalia Loboda holds his wife by the arm. Bridesmaid dress in the fashion of those years, high hair, lace veil, red carnations as a bright accent — a lot of things in this picture can attract attention. But subscribers stars in the first place pointed out the incredible similarities between Svetlana and her mother.
In particular, it seemed to nick, it is noticeable that Svetlana inherited from mom’s big eyes and deep look.
“Svetlana Sergeevna, you and your mother are the same person”, “You resemble her mother”, “mother’s eyes”, “Congratulations. Svetlana similar to mommy, beauty,” — said the follower.
Followers admired the fact that parents Loboda go hand in hand for nearly forty years. Only two years left before ruby’s wedding!
Adding that Natalia Loboda is an active Instagram wearer, and often shares with subscribers moments of life. In the summer of Xenia, younger sister Svetlana got married and the joyful mother could not cover the event in social networks. By the way, the bride’s bouquet caught the singer!