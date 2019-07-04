Svetlana Loboda published dreamy photos with the wedding bouquet
At the wedding of his sister, the singer caught the bride’s bouquet
Recently Svetlana Loboda had fun at the wedding — her younger sister Ksenia 29 Jun married. Of course, the singer congratulated his father, not without interesting characters — namely the 36-year-old actress caught the bride’s bouquet. Earlier she had shared on his page on Instagram funny videos of the process.
By the way, according to Toastmasters, it was an accident and Svetlana did not catch the flowers. Now, Loboda has intrigued fans with a new picture with the happy bouquet.
In the photo she is sitting on the couch, holding the flowers in his hands and dreamily gazing into the distance. Celebrity did not begin to comment on the frame.
Followers actively wish favorite artist of happiness and wonder when will be her own wedding, hinting that it’s time.
- May God grant you soon to get married! You’re cute and pretty much no words!!!
- Let there be happiness and love to You!
- When married?
- So cute
- Unreal beautiful
- Incredible
- Svetulja have married and hityaru
- Such a delicate look
- Sweet
- All right! will have to get married 🙂
- All dreams will come true soon
- You’re so beautiful!!
- Prepare the ring
- Svetlana Sergeevna!!! It’s TIME!