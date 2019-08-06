Svetlana Loboda rebuked the eldest daughter in “the little psycho”
Famous Ukrainian singer and presenter Svetlana Loboda has uploaded a new video with the eldest daughter. In the video, the artist rebuked her for “a little crazy”.
Svetlana Loboda has two daughters. Junior Tilda performer almost never shows fans, while older Eva is becoming a star of social networks.
Days between star mother and daughter, was an interesting case. In Stories of his Instagram-microblog singer released a video in which he and Eva go in the car after a Turkish concert Svetlana Loboda. The artist asks the heiress, if she obedient girl that daughter confidently give a positive answer. However, the celebrity does not support the heiress, Recalling the recent “little psycho”. Then Eva confesses that behaved badly.
The eldest daughter had assured mom that this was an isolated incident and it will not happen again. Prior to this, the star has always shown exceptionally trusting relationship with eve. The successor often accompanies the singer on tour, the holidays, friends and public events.