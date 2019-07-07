Svetlana Loboda refused to buy her daughter a monkey
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda told her Instagram followers that her daughter Eva asks to buy her a monkey. Singer strongly against exotic Pets, but does not exclude the fact that the opinions of the fans will change the course of her thoughts.
Svetlana Loboda manages to cope perfectly with career and raising children. The mother of an 8-year-old Evangeline and her year-old Tilde is active concert activity, but never forget about the need for family vacation and relaxation. Not long ago, the singer conducted a week-long vacation on the Greek coast, and then visited my sister’s wedding in Kiev.
During a vacation in the Mediterranean resort known pop singer and her daughter from Andrew King took a few photos with marmozets and a parrot. After a short opportunity to hold the monkey arms, Evangelina “on fire” with the desire to have such an exotic pet home.
Loboda published in one of his Instagram pictures with animals and made a categorical stance regarding the content of marmosets at home. Members of the former soloist “VIA Gry” supported the view of the stars, describing possible difficulties in caring for an exotic pet, and also wished her firmness in her decision. Fans of the actress believe that 8-year-old eve will long to beg mother to buy her a monkey, so it’s important to explain to the child that wild animals are not toys, and they have to live in the wild.