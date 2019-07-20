Svetlana Loboda shared a touching picture of her daughter taken during the concert
Concerts are an integral part of life of any artist, including, and Svetlana Loboda. Rarely weeks and especially months, when the singer is not scheduled performances, however, are just some of the hundreds of do remain in the memory of both the audience and the singer. So, for example, one of the last concerts will be remembered Svetlana at least the fact that it came to support, the eldest daughter Eva.
The girl expressed a desire to be with my mom during another trip and thus very pleased and inspired. In the picture, who after the speech said singer, she gently kisses daughter, who was standing right under the stage. What could be more important than this?
“My love during the whole concert kept me Cams”,
commented on a photo of the singer.