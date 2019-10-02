Svetlana Loboda shared gentle pensive frame
Svetlana Loboda is full of contradictions — the singer dominates the minds and imagination of fans spicy photos in revealing outfits, a little later shares cute family shots with the children. The actress, who recently “lit” at the party in Kiev, not afraid to show their natural beauty.
On his page in Instagram Svetlana shared a gentle “home” photos, which depicted without make-up on her face. Actress posing in a black shirt and a white robe and with disheveled hair and with a thoughtful expression.
“so many thoughts….#will acemanager?” commented frame Loboda.
Members immediately rushed to note that very beautiful without makeup and looks even younger, like the girl. Some also left their assumptions about what the think star.
- VERY GENTLY AND BEAUTIFULLY
- All the thoughts about you
- Sad Svetochka something…
- Without makeup better
- Gorgeous!
- Beautiful even without make
- Without makeup , and so cool ! A ten younger .
- Looks pretty young there
- Think about when the album comes out….
- As well You without makeup
- Beauty
- When you are not wearing makeup even prettier