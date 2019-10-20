Svetlana Loboda shared their happiness
Svetlana Loboda tries to keep his personal life secret — despite the fact that the youngest daughter of singer Tilda for over a year, she still not told about who her father is. However, fans have long believe that it is the leader of Rammstein’s till Lindemann, with whom the actress allegedly novel. The singer only adds fuel to the fire, periodically publishing a photo with the musician. On 18 October she celebrates birthday — Svetlana was 37 years.
On this day, she couldn’t resist and shared your happiness in Instagram. Loboda has published a photo, which she sealed in a slinky velvet black dress with one bare shoulder and juicy slit on the thigh. Bright accent of the picture is the red lipstick on the lips of the artist. She raised her hands to her face and smiles happily.
Signature Svetlana confessed that she loves and is loved and so very happy. To clarify, whom she loves, the star did not.
“Today I woke up completely happy.
I love and loved
and let it never ends!!!
Thank you
Your LO” — intriguing wrote the singer.
Netizens were quick to post their congratulations and sincere wishes in the comments.
- Happy Birthday, universe. forever with you
- Be happy, LOBODA
- Happy Birthday
- Today is your day. The buzz
- Beautiful, elegant
- Great attitude and not only today, but for life!
- Unreal beautiful
- I wish you keep this love, happiness and success. All will be well. Happy birthday, Dear
- Powerful
- Happy birthday, wish you all the best
- As a girl pripevochki, we love you
Not remained aloof and stellar colleagues Loboda.
“Seka, your day! Let the impossible will become possible!” wished Lilia Podkopayeva.
“My dear, may your soul restless ,will carry out ALL conceived . .. And I’m happy that you realize yourself in every way. Becoming a creative leader, a wonderful Mother, loved and loving woman,” wrote Nadezhda Meyher.
By the way, earlier it already showed photos from a party in honor of his feast, which was attended by the members of her team and star friends. At the Banquet table she was posing together with the family, among whom was the designer Byculla (Anzor Tetradze) and till Lindemann, which caused a strong reaction of the fans. “My day,” wrote Loboda and added the hashtag #vanoce.
- Shine you are a very powerful couple!!!
- Immediately see who is the most beautiful in the photo. Congratulations
- Couple love
- Cool! You are such a beautiful couple! Congratulations on your birthday!
- Til much prettier, next to such a gorgeous woman, Shine, well DONE!!!!