Svetlana Loboda showed a beaten after the concert legs

Entertainment
Lilly NiceLeave a Comment on Svetlana Loboda showed a beaten after the concert legs

Svetlana Loboda showed the fans in Instagram a picture of his legs, made after a concert. Despite the injury, the star assured that my profession loves.

Светлана Лобода показала побитые после концерта ноги

Because in the show Svetlana Loboda lot of dance elements and injuries during the performance happen. Earlier the star showed that her “costs” an evening at the stadium, but this time decided to surprise fans.

“Ask if I love my profession? Very! But, as you know, the more room, the more limping after,” — said Loboda in the comments under the photo.

Светлана Лобода показала побитые после концерта ноги

Fans began to feel sorry for the star and suggest to take care of yourself. In the comments were noted and Lolita, which genuinely surprised blue knees stars.

Share Button

Related Posts

Charlize Theron surprised by the change in appearance

Lilly Nice

Irina Shayk in mini-shorts with daughter Leah for a walk in new York

Lilly Nice

Alina Grosu together with her husband came to Ukraine

Lilly Nice