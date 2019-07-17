Svetlana Loboda showed a cute selfie with her older daughter
Svetlana Loboda recently more and more often spoils fans, touching family moments. Along with the bright and extravagant images of the Ukrainian singers also appear touching photos and videos from her daughters 8-year-old eve and one-year-old Tilde. Of course, the most often Loboda is the eldest daughter of eve.
One of the recent posts Loboda devoted to eve. So, on his instagram page Loboda published a cute selfie with her daughter. The girl looks into the camera while her mom, eyes closed, smiling and gently touches the cheek of his daughter.
While mother and daughter dressed in ordinary clothes, and most likely, they are going somewhere. What becomes clear from the description that left Svetlana.
“Mom, this stadium I can’t miss. I’m your biggest cheerleader, your biggest fan, your daughter,” said my eve. I shed a tear… And we took off. #Nizhnynovgorod #stadium #16июля #SuperStarShow” – signed pictures Loboda, accompanied by the hashtag information in which it becomes clear that Loboda with her daughter leaving for his next concert in Novgorod.
By the way, the post Svetlana also commented on Ukrainian girl Liliya Podkopayeva: “My Bunny”.
Fans Loboda hastened to comment on her new picture.
- “Daughter they are! And my mother said to me that he could not miss this”
- “Well now you never have to worry about before the concert) biggest fan will be there, and everything will be beautiful as always”
- “She always gives such clever ideas!! What is happiness. Good for you that you have such a smart child”
- “The best support — our children! Evie”
- “Loving daughter you have. Very sensual”
- “Zainichi!! Evula is the sun!”
- “Evie is a small, but very bright ray of light that gives you energy. Let’s always be”