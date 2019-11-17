Svetlana Loboda showed a photo daughters first birthday
Svetlana Loboda showed fans the long-awaited photos of the youngest daughter Tilda, done on her first birthday. Relevant post “super-star” posted on his Instagram account.
Presented frames Loboda sealed together with Tilda, dressed in a red t-shirt and plaid shorts. The girl’s hair were collected in two small tail. In the background could be seen the huge balloons in the form of letters, from which evolved the name of the birthday girl, and a festive table covered with a cloth of white color. The face of the daughter of the singer was at one of the frames.
In a few hours the post gained more than 108 thousand likes. Tilde has caused followers tenderness and positive emotions. Many noted that other people’s children do grow quickly, as the one-year anniversary of the birthday girl flew like a moment.
Earlier Loboda has intrigued fans “pregnant photo”. It turned out the star was picked up by the image and clothing for the video shoot.