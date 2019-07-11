Svetlana Loboda showed his father
July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
36-year-old Ukrainian singer Loboda congratulated in Instagram with the birthday of his father, Sergei Loboda, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Gordon.
“Daddy, forces you of health. With the day of your birth. I love you,” she wrote.
Father Loboda July 9, 2019, the turned 62.
Loboda (Svetlana Loboda) was born October 18, 1982 in Kiev. She graduated from music school, piano, conducting and academic vocals. Later he entered the Kiev pop-circus Academy on branch of pop vocal. At the same time sang in the band “Cappuccino”. In the spring of 2004 Loboda became a soloist of the trio “VIA Gra”. In September of the same year, the singer left the band and in December began a solo career.