Svetlana Loboda showed how changes in a minute (video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently arrived in Kyiv to prepare for the Moscow show, showed how changes in the minute between the two rooms.
Video the singer has published in social networks, washitaw fans and celebrity friends.
So, I admired and was surprised Maxim Galkin. See, his wife Alla Pugacheva don’t need to change clothes for a minute, her audience will have to wait.
But over dressing Loboda is a whole team, which not only changes outfits, but the singer wears, adjusts her hair, etc.
“The feeling when Svetlana Sergeevna can change in a minute, and it took you 30 minutes maximum”, — write fans.
By the way, dressed Loboda front of the room “Dance with wolves”.
Recently, Loboda in an interview said that he lives in several countries and sees no difference between Ukraine and Russia.
