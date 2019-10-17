Svetlana Loboda showed its ability to change in a minute
Svetlana Loboda behind the scenes video showed his ability to change clothes in one minute. The relevant post, the singer has published in his Instagram account.
Loboda is preparing always for their fans enchanting and memorable performances. In one concert the singer several times change clothes. To change, the star runs to the dressing room, where it waits for the command help to change the image of the hair. One minute the actress manages to make even a SIP of water and refresh the makeup.
Followers were delighted with the new roller. Many people were curious to find out what is happening behind the scenes. The video has gained more than 300 thousand hits.