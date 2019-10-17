Svetlana Loboda showed parents (photo)
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently spent a few days in Sunny autumn in Kiev and walked to a friend’s birthday, showed a rare photo of parents. The star published in Instagram wedding picture of Natalia and Sergey Vasilyevich and congratulated them on the 38 anniversary of the marriage, that is, mercury the wedding.
“38 years ago my parents became husband and wife. And today, they still to each other”, — wrote Loboda.
Fans of the singer said that she was like a mother and left in the comments with your congratulations.
“Congratulations, good health to them”, “my mom is like”, “Svetlana Sergeevna, you and your mother are the same person”, “Beautiful couple and a beautiful daughter. Congratulations,” “mother’s eyes” — written under the photo.
The review also noted composer Igor Krutoy. “Very touching, congratulations” — he wrote.
We will remind, Svetlana Loboda originally from Brovary. With parents, the singer has developed a very warm relationship. They helped to raise her eldest daughter eve and are happy to play with younger Tilda. The singer rarely publishes photos with family.
and always took the kids with me.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter