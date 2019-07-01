Svetlana Loboda showed the family pictures from the wedding sisters

Svetlana Loboda showed her fans a photo from the wedding of his youngest sister, 28-year-old Xenia. Holiday photos Ukrainian singer has published on his page in Instagram.

Светлана Лобода показала семейное фото со свадьбы сестры

In the picture, Svetlana Loboda is in a black short dress along with the bride Ksenia Loboda and her mother Natalia Vasilievna.

“Our day. My girls” — signed photo artist.

Netizens happily commented on this photo:

  • Let the bride be happy!
  • Similar!
  • How quickly time flies! The beauty of Ksenia’s already married!
  • Light, pretty;
  • Very beautiful
  • Bride copy;
  • Shine, you look so much like sister!
  • Sveta, happiness to your family!!!
  • You are simply divine!!!
