Svetlana Loboda showed the family pictures from the wedding sisters
July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Svetlana Loboda showed her fans a photo from the wedding of his youngest sister, 28-year-old Xenia. Holiday photos Ukrainian singer has published on his page in Instagram.
In the picture, Svetlana Loboda is in a black short dress along with the bride Ksenia Loboda and her mother Natalia Vasilievna.
“Our day. My girls” — signed photo artist.
Netizens happily commented on this photo:
- Let the bride be happy!
- Similar!
- How quickly time flies! The beauty of Ksenia’s already married!
- Light, pretty;
- Very beautiful
- Bride copy;
- Shine, you look so much like sister!
- Sveta, happiness to your family!!!
- You are simply divine!!!
