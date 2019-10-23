Svetlana Loboda spoke about 8-year-old daughter, me, was really exciting: “My love sustains me always”
Popular Ukrainian singer and songwriter Svetlana Loboda page on Instagram published a photo, which depicted her older, 8 year old daughter with me, was really exciting. The singer calls the girl “my love”, always and in all supports the eminent mother.
The published Svetlana Loboda made after enchanting concert that the singer gave on 19 October in Moscow. The event attracted many domestic celebrities who expressed admiration for the talent vocal and dance artist data. Probably, Evangelina was also present in the speech of the mother, as the hashtag in the publication indicates the shot after the concert.
In the captions to the scenes, Svetlana Loboda wrote about the support her daughter, accompanied by the words smiley in the shape of a heart. Earlier, the singer has repeatedly admitted that Evangelina is her main assistant and critic. Girl helps in the choice of repertoire, evaluates the new songs, often present at rehearsals, and in addition helps the Quinoa to raise the baby Tilda, soon to be 1.5 years.