Svetlana Loboda spoke about his biggest fear
Scandalous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which is much favored in Russia, openly told fans about his biggest fear. As admitted by the artist on his page on Instagram, she is very afraid of heights.
For this reason, it is often difficult to create live performances — because there you have to climb to a height, to make spectacular jumps and flights.
Svetlana has published a photo from the concert, which she sealed on the design, which hangs above the stage. 36-year-old singer — shiny, formfitting jumpsuit with a deep neckline, and the top draped over a Burgundy coat.
“I have one fear, I’m afraid of heights much, and every time the jumping, and flying….damn them all for you. what do you fear?” — wrote Loboda.
Followers of the singer were quick to share their fears, and left her words of encouragement and gratitude.
- I’m desperately afraid of heights since childhood. So nice that you are doing for us something unimaginable and struggling with my fears
- Our sweetie, we are not afraid
- Each time you make these jumps, heart-stopping, I want to run up and catch
- What is the perfect. however,over the years, nothing has changed… be careful, we are going through
- I’m afraid only the fact that not released for so long album …I am afraid that it will not work… and …. all good
- And how great that you notice their fans
- On style, as always ))
- You our best Superstarrr
- And every time we worried about flying with You at the other end of the cable, very proud of You
- Thank you, Svetlana Sergeevna,for the sake of us trying so hard. I love you very much and respect. You are the best