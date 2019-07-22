Svetlana Loboda spoke about his fear

The singer wrote about his fear in a social network.

Loboda in Instagram spoke about his biggest fear, which does not allow her to live in peace, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to More.

It turns out that the star is terrified of heights and has nothing to do with it.

“I have one fear, I’m afraid of heights. Much. And each time the jumping, and flying. Damn them. All for you. What are you afraid of?”- she asked its subscribers.

Note that in their speeches, Svetlana Loboda is really often up in the air and perform acrobatic stunts.

