Svetlana Loboda stirred up a network of “pregnant” photo
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, which has fallen off the microphone during a speech at the “Golden gramophone”, excited the network of another photo. The superstar posted on his page in Instagram new photo on which poses with a huge belly. In the caption under the photo explained that she was on her last month of pregnancy went shopping, choosing images for the scandalous clip “SuperSTAR”.
In the comments fans passionately argue that the real stomach or invoice. Many agree that this move for a few weeks before the birth it is unreal.
We offer you to remember how Loboda danced in the video for the last month of pregnancy.
We will remind, Svetlana Loboda has two daughters — Eva and a Tilde. Little girl she gave birth to in the USA, the father of the baby singer calls. After the first and the second birth, Svetlana very quickly returned to form and shows the gorgeous figure. Conducting stretching, Loboda shares on the network.
