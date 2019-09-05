Svetlana Loboda surprised “bed” photo on the plane
The actress showed comfortable way of travelling between concerts
Svetlana Loboda intense concert schedule, so the singer spends a lot of time on the road, mostly in flights. It is not surprising that in her account is that often there are images taken in the cabin.
On the new photo Svetlana decided to show the conditions in which it sometimes flies. Star has published a vivid picture in which she’s lying on the large bed in Burgundy velvet pajamas and sleep mask. Shoes of the artist standing nearby. Yes, this frame is also from the cabin — probably private. The singer smiles and threw up his hands.
With such comfort she got to the Lithuanian city Klaipeda.
“Hey, Klaipeda!!! today in your city #superstarshow we’re here. welcome to the concert. are you going?” commented Loboda.
Followers wish the singer a great show and marvel at such a level of comfort in the plane. A humor write that, too, would like to fly in such conditions.
- So Yes you can fly
- I want to fly
- Lives of the people
- Cool love
- You as always on top
- dorogovato
- Yeah, so you can fly almost every day
- Whose is the plane?
- So I flew
- I thought when you have time to sleep. good luck
- So to fly is a pleasure
- Wow , I feel today will be the best!!! Get ready honey , you come Loboda