Svetlana Loboda surprised fans unusual photo

| July 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

So, the star posted it to Instagram, where fans harshly criticized for her outrageous image, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to podrobnosti.ua.

It is noted that in the picture Loboda posing a long scarf tied around the head and neck, as well as in trendy narrow glasses.

Fans of the stars, to put it mildly, have not understood a themed photo shoot and even accused Svetlana Loboda is that she is trying to copy images Lade Gaga and Maruv on their new photographs.

