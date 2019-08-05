Svetlana Loboda swimsuit staged dances

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Svetlana Loboda on his page on Instagram put up a video warm up before the concert. Subscribers praised the figure of the singer in a bikini.

Светлана Лобода в купальнике устроила жаркие танцы

Outrageous singer Loboda has been very active in social media, often sharing with fans photos and videos from your life. The latest publication surprised many with its candour. The singer and two girls very synchronously and harmoniously danced. As explained celebrity, so she usually trains before the concert. Star asked how the followers conduct the workout. In the review members enthusiastically responded to the new video.

“The latest news”

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.