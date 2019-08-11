Svetlana Loboda touched by Network funny video with my daughter
Fans Loboda noted that it is very cute!
Svetlana Loboda increasingly indulges fans with a touching and sometimes funny moments with my daughter eve. Note that at the moment 8-year-old Eva is resting during the summer holidays. Therefore, accompanied everywhere by his stellar mom. The girl travels with Svetlana in her concerts, speaking as one fan. Together they spend just relaxing and having fun.
So, on his instagram page Loboda has posted a video with her daughter, which used popular in the network mask filters. Namely, masks bunnies. But it’s funny that this mother and daughter… meow.
Judging from the background, Loboda with her daughter are in some sort of crowded noisy place. And decided to indulge.
Video: instagram.com/lobodaofficial
Svetlana fans were quick to comment on her new video with my daughter. Of course, many have said that “bunnies do not meow”:
- “What, the bunnies began to meow?”
- “Meow baby”
- “The level mimimi rolls”
- “What sladkie”
- “The Lord, what Bunny”
- “Heart skipped a beat from the cuteness”
- “Cute meowing Bunny”
- “That I just have not seen anybody!