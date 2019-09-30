Svetlana Loboda walked at a party in Kiev (photo)
The disgraced Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who was unable to answer the question of Ksenia Sobchak, where her homeland, has arrived in Kiev. The star lit up on several events in the capital. She walked at a party a close friend and godfather, TV presenter, Anatoly Anatolich.
Photos and videos from a wild party Loboda has published on his page in Instagram.
“Kyiv… the Day — the album, a dance in the evening” , the singer wrote, saying that writing here the new album.
Photo Loboda appeared on the website of the celebrant Anatoly Anatolich.
Also Loboda was noted at the event of the expensive Moscow hotels.
We will remind, Svetlana Loboda gave a Frank interview to the Russian leading Ksenia Sobchak. In it, the singer talked about love for the Till Lindemann, but did not directly answer the question about their relationship.
Also Loboda admitted that he did not feel persecution in Ukraine because of tours in Russia and expressed the hope that Zelensky will change the situation with the artists, including touring with in Russia.
