Svetlana Loboda was intrigued by the photo with mystery man
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which caught the bride’s bouquet at the wedding of her younger sister Ksenia, intrigued by the network with the mysterious man. It lies in the shorts next to the singer, hiding his head behind her back. Members suggest that this is the favorite male singer. To know satellite Loboda impossible, however, fans tried to calculate the number of tattoos on his arm. They came to the conclusion that the photo — definitely not till Lindemann, who is considered the father of the youngest daughter Loboda Tilde. Fans paid attention to the original t-shirt Svetlana with poetry.
In the stories Loboda showed a short video of her with her older daughter Eva, friends and their children rest and fooling around on the banks of the Dnieper river, boating and dancing. In the movie Svetlana posing without the mysterious satellite.
Also fans were surprised that Svetlana, zasvetilsya earlier ring on the ring finger, was among those who want to catch the bride’s bouquet at the wedding of his sister. After all, according to tradition, this involved only single. It follows that the singer, who previously got married, just dreaming about the wedding and maybe she will soon go down the aisle.
