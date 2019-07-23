Svetlana Loboda with her daughter spends time by the sea
Summer is not only vacation, but touring a lot of the stars prefer to spend closer to the sea. 36-year-old singer Svetlana Loboda went to the Mediterranean sea together with his creative team, and eight-year-old daughter with me, was really exciting. Ukrainian star enjoys July in Turkey, where he combines work and leisure.
The singer shared on social networks pictures from the dressing room before the show and many shots made in my spare time. One day she went on a sea voyage on a yacht. Loboda and her companions, and among them the daughter of eve, was photographed on a background of waterfalls and dancing on the deck under East motives.
Svetlana shared with followers on Instagram a video of one of his daily workouts. According to the stars, relax by the sea no reason to make yourself relief and a great opportunity to warm up the muscles by the pool.
If you want to stay in form long and be healthy: rule number 1 — don’t make big breaks, no matter how hard this is for you, Wake up and go to the gym! Through laziness and “can’t” (spelling and punctuation of the author saved. — Approx. ed.)— gave advice to all the singer.
Video from Instagram